BROOKE--David Stopford. The Clark Art Institute marks with sadness the death of former director David S. Brooke. Mr. Brooke led the Clark from 1977 to 1994, a period of significant growth for the Institute. His contributions to the Clark were innumerable; his lasting legacy includes the many important works he acquired for the Institute's permanent collection and the continued development of its library. A distinguished scholar, a respected leader, and the ultimate gentleman, Mr. Brooke was a beloved colleague, mentor, and friend. We extend our deepest sympathies to his wife, Sandra Ludig Brooke, and his children Peter, Nicholas, and Emma Brooke. The Trustees and the staff of the Clark Art Institute
Published in The New York Times on May 23, 2019