BROWN--David D., III., born February 8, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY; died February 15, 2020 in Amherst, MA at age 91. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 66 years, Gillian G. Brown, his beloved children Geoffrey, David IV, and Jennifer; grandchildren Sophie, Tara, Paulina, Matilda, David V, George, Nicholas and Elizabeth; as well as his four nieces Elizabeth, Deborah, Anne and Martha. He graduated from Harvard College in 1950, Harvard Law School in 1953 and practiced business law in New York City for over 40 years, most recently as a partner of Chadbourne & Parke. With his thoughtful insights and sound judgment he was a great lawyer and mentor. He will be remembered with deep affection for his sense of humor, generosity and kindness. Gifts in David's memory would be most welcomed by The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, 97 North Hatfield Road, PO Box 160, Hatfield, MA 01038.



