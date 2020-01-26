CHADWICK--David L., MD (born September 12, 1926), internationally recognized pediatrician and pioneer in addressing child abuse and neglect, died at home near San Diego, California on January 19, 2020. He served as the Medical Director of San Diego Children's Hospital from 1968 to 1985 when he founded and directed its Center for Child Protection until 1997. It is now the Chadwick Center for Children and Families. He was a founder and second president of the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children and a board member of the Academy on Violence and Abuse. More about his life, family, work, and honors are posted at www.apsac.org
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020