CHALMERS--David M., University of Florida Professor of American History for 39 years, died at age 93. An author and award winning teacher best known as an authority on the Ku Klux Klan. His book Hooded Americanism has been in print continuously since 1965. Active in the civil rights movement with his wife of 62 years, Jean Chalmers -- whom he met while teaching at CCNY. David went to jail desegregating St. Augustine, FL; Jean was Southern Regional Council President and Mayor of Gainesville, FL. He was a Fulbright Scholar or Exchange Professor at the Universities of Ceylon, Tokyo, The Philippines, Tel Aviv, and Genova. A WWII veteran, he received his B.A. from Swarthmore College and Ph.D. from the University of Rochester. Daughter Kim is a violin teacher and Realtor with Jean; son Henry is an attorney, married to Rebecca Franco Chalmers. Grandchildren Sarina and David are college students.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
