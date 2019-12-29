COFFIN--David Douglas, Age 97, December 22, 2019, Exeter, NH. Classics professor emeritus, Phillips Exeter Academy. Born in New York City, son of Henry Sloane Coffin and Dorothy P. Coffin. Hotchkiss School '39; Yale University BA '43, summa cum laude, MA '47. WWII Naval officer. Cambridge University '48-'49. Married Rosemary H. Baldwin 1949. Instructor, Smith College '50-'53, Phillips Exeter, '53-'87. Exchange teacher at Eton College, '59-'60. Harvard Distinguished Secondary School Teacher Award '67; University of Chicago Outstanding Teacher Award '84. An avid tennis player and hiker, he was a lifelong member of the Ausable Club, and a 46er in the Adirondack and White Mountains. Boards include the Adirondack Mountain Reserve, ATIS, Camp Dudley, Rockingham Land Trust, and the Classical Association of New England. He was predeceased by his wife Rosemary, a sister, Ruth Nash, and is survived by his two children, Sarah D. (Thomas O'Connor) and Peter D. (Eleanore). A memorial service will be held January 11 at 1:00pm at Christ Church, Exeter, NH.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 29, 2019