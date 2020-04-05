COOK--David Simeon, age 73, died on the evening of March 31, 2020, from complications of ALS. Born in California to the late Margaret (Converse) and Enos Cook, his formative years were spent in Lebanon, Venezuela, Jamaica and Bermuda. He graduated from Fairfield University, served in the US Navy, then received his J.D. from New York Law School. He practiced law, mainly litigation and bankruptcy, in New York City for many years including two decades with the Litigation Section of the New York State Office of the Attorney General. He gave decades of cheerful service as a volunteer Boy Scout leader with Pack & Troop 414 and the Greater New York Councils. He was a gentle and urbane outdoorsman, dapper in a seersucker suit or Scoutmaster's uniform. He was a fount of knowledge on topics from carpentry to poetry to legal history. He is survived by his loving wife Barbara Ann Cook (McGuire), devoted sons Andrew and Peter Cook, son-in-law Colin Shepherd and brothers Alan, Edward and Clayton Cook. A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated when feasible at Immaculate Conception Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory to the Greater New York Council of Boy Scouts of America. https://www.bsa-gnyc.org/ CommemorativeTrib.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 5, 2020