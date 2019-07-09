CORDERMAN--David M. The New York Cardiac Center foundation mourns the passing of its long-term Secretary and member of the Board of Governors, David M. Corderman, an individual of uncommon integrity and a patriot who served his country during two wars. He made lasting contributions to humanity through his intelligence, skills, and decency. Dave graduated from West Point and also earned an MS.Eng from Stanford. After completing his active military service, he had a successful career as a high tech executive with IBM, Memorex, and Telex, and retired from the Army as a Lt. Colonel. He served our Board for over 25 years with dedication and distinction and will be greatly missed by all. We send condolences to his wife, Valerie, six children, and twenty-one grandchildren. Richard Glazer, President On behalf of The Board of Governors



