DAVID DENHARDT
DENHARDT--David Tilton, died peacefully after a long battle with dementia in Greensboro, NC on June 27, 2020 at 81 years of age. He is survived by his former spouse, Georgetta Denhardt, brother Trevear Penrose, and children Laura Denhardt Romberg (Barry), Kristin Maxwell (Brad), and David Denhardt (Sonya). He leaves behind eight grandchildren - Sam (Kayla) and Jesse Steinberg, Alex, Siena and Kylie Maxwell, Nathaniel, Leila and Calum Denhardt, and greats - Piper and Beckham Steinberg. Please visit www.AdvantageGreensboro .com for details on service donations, and full obituary.


Published in New York Times on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
