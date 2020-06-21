DAVID DESIMONE

DeSIMONE--David M. MD, of Lexington, MA, formerly of Westfield, NJ and Lansdale, PA. Cherished son of the late Josephine and Anthony DeSimone. Beloved husband of Karen F. (Burke) DeSimone. Adored father to Kathryn B. DeSimone (fiance, Saurabh Mahajan) of Brighton, MA and Nicole P. DeSimone of Somerville, MA. Dear brother of Ellen Devine (Tad) of Block Island, RI, Joanne Reynolds (Barry) of Scituate, MA, and the late Paul DeSimone. Also survived by devoted office colleagues, Joan O'Neil, R.N. (retired), Debbie Bruno, R.N. Eileen Urh, Dolly Hughes, numerous, much loved cousins, godchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, friends as well as countless patients whom he considered a second family during 39 years in private practice in Arlington, MA. Sincere gratitude to the Lexington Fire and Police Departments and the Lahey Clinic Medical Center emergency room staff. All services private. Memorial donations may be directed to a charity of one's choice. To leave a message of condolence, visit keefefuneralhome.com.
Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.