DAVID DESIMONE
DeSIMONE--David M. MD, of Lexington, MA, formerly of Westfield, NJ and Lansdale, PA. Cherished son of the late Josephine and Anthony DeSimone. Beloved husband of Karen F. (Burke) DeSimone. Adored father to Kathryn B. DeSimone (fiance, Saurabh Mahajan) of Brighton, MA and Nicole P. DeSimone of Somerville, MA. Dear brother of Ellen Devine (Tad) of Block Island, RI, Joanne Reynolds (Barry) of Scituate, MA, and the late Paul DeSimone. Also survived by devoted office colleagues, Joan O'Neil, R.N. (retired), Debbie Bruno, R.N. Eileen Urh, Dolly Hughes, numerous, much loved cousins, godchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, friends as well as countless patients whom he considered a second family during 39 years in private practice in Arlington, MA. Sincere gratitude to the Lexington Fire and Police Departments and the Lahey Clinic Medical Center emergency room staff. All services private. Memorial donations may be directed to a charity of one's choice. To leave a message of condolence, visit keefefuneralhome.com.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Keefe Funeral Home
2175 Massachusetts Avenue
Cambridge, MA 02140
617-547-5544
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

7 entries
June 20, 2020
RIP DR. DESIMONE
Maria Paterna
June 20, 2020
chet gadsby
June 20, 2020
Sincere condolences
From Andrea and Lauren Steckerl
Lauren Steckerl
June 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We loved Dr Desimone with our whole heart. He was a special Dr and a wonderful friend. We will miss him dearly. God bless you.
Lucille and Bob follo
Friend
June 19, 2020
Our hearts are broken over the loss of Dr. Desimone. He was such a wonderful doctor and friend to us. I can't imagine life without him
Our deepest sympathy to you and your family. May God help you through this terrible terrible time.


Bob and Lucille follo
Friend
June 19, 2020
David was my Doctor and dear friend for over 25 years.He always took real good care of me. We also shared a great love of music and talked about it every time I saw him. I will miss him greatly.
My sincere heartfelt condolences,

Richard Contini
Richard Contini
June 18, 2020
He was a great doctor with even greater bedside manner. A true healer and gentleman. So sorry for your loss.
Elizabeth Churchill
