DEVLIN--DAVID T. We mourn the loss of our friend David in Halifax, N.S. on February 19. He formerly resided in New York and on the North Fork of Long Island. A respected economist, he graduated from Lehigh University and Columbia University (Ph.D.) and was employed by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and CitiBank. David was an ardent yachtsman and member of the Orient (N.Y.) Yacht Club which he served as treasurer. We will miss his ready laugh and resilient spirit and send our sincerest condolences to his family and those dear to him. Larry and Betty