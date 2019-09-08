DINGLE--David Howard. September 25, 1928 -- August 18, 2019. David Howard Dingle died at home in New Suffolk, NY on Sunday, August 18, 2019. David's website, www.daviddinglemystory com celebrates his life. He is survived by his wife Susan G. Dingle; his children, Michael, Leslie, Jeffrey, Christopher, and Mark, his stepson Jake Koprowski, his former wives Elizabeth Severinghaus Warner and Celia Drayson Ryan, and 17 grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Southold on Saturday, September 14 at noon. Interment will take place in Cleveland at Lake View Cemetery in spring, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.woundedwarrior project.org.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 8, 2019