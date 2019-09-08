DINGLE--David H. Kane Lodge No. 454 F. & A.M. mourns with profound sorrow the death on August 18, 2019 of our esteemed Chaplain, Bro. David H. Dingle, D.S.A., a Life Member and recipient of the Dedicated Service Award, Bro. David was raised in Kane Lodge on December 5, 1978, served on numerous committees and as our beloved chaplain for over 25 years. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, September 14 at the First Presbyterian Church of Southhold, NY. For more information on his life, please visit: www. daviddinglemystory.com Bro. Dingle shall be fondly remembered as a true gentleman and friend of Kane Lodge. Mel Yalcin, Assistant Secretary; Ali Cuhruk, Master
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 8, 2019