DAVID DINKINS
DINKINS--David N. The Association for a Better New York (ABNY) mourns the loss of Mayor David N. Dinkins, whose wisdom, integrity, humanity, and grace inspired us all. He was a trailblazer--the first Black Mayor of our City, one of the first African American Marines, and a man consistently ahead of his times. Mayor Dinkins spent his career fighting for critical issues, including affordable housing, mental health, and homelessness. His many accomplishments include the revitalization of Times Square, keeping the U.S. Open in Queens, and putting our city on the path to being the safest city in America. Mayor Dinkins' message is as meaningful today as it was when he was Mayor: we live in a gorgeous mosaic, where we can be our different, unique selves, as we contribute to something bigger. Our ABNY community is grateful for the inspiration he gave us every day and we will miss him deeply. We extend our deepest condolences to his children and grandchildren, as well as those individuals whose lives were touched by Mayor Dinkins' good deeds and service.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
