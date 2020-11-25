DINKINS--David. The Broadway Association mourns the loss of our good friend and esteemed board member Mayor David Dinkins who will always be "The Honorable" to us. A true leader who governed at a time of uncertainty, yet treated everyone with respect. We will dearly miss his enormous presence and his sage commentary. Long live your incredible legacy of commitment to New York City, the "Beautiful Mosaic." The Broadway Association Cristyne Nicholas, Chair and Dennis Swanson, Chair Emeritus.





