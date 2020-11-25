DINKINS--David N. The Brooklyn Law School community deeply mourns the loss of David N. Dinkins, a 1956 graduate of the Law School and the 106th mayor of New York City. Throughout his career, he demonstrated the power of transformative leadership to lift individuals and communities. As mayor from 1990 to 1993, he spearheaded and oversaw initiatives to make the city safer, more culturally vibrant, and more economically robust. Over a long career in public service, he was an active force for change in the city and around the world. He was a member of the faculty at Columbia University School of International & Public Affairs, and he served on numerous boards focused on children's health and education, social change, and economic development. He is the author of the memoir A Mayor's Life: Governing New York's Gorgeous Mosaic (2013). Dinkins was a long-serving member of the Brooklyn Law School Alumni Association Board of Directors. He was honored as an Icon of Brooklyn Law School in 2015 and recognized as Alumnus of the Year in 1990. He was actively involved with the Black Law Students Association and was the first recipient of an award named in his honor. We extend our deepest sympathy to his children, David Jr. and Donna Dinkins Hoggard, as well as to his extended family. Francis J. Aquila '83, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Michael T. Cahill, President, Joseph Crea Dean, and Professor of Law





