DAVID DINKINS
DINKINS--David N. David N. Dinkins's action and advocacy on behalf of the 15,000 enslaved and free Africans' final resting place uncovered on 6.6 acres in and around City Hall preserved this hallowed ground and the historic evidence of slavery in New York City. On behalf of our partner, the African Burial Ground National Monument, the National Parks of New York Harbor Conservancy and its board mourns the loss of the Mayor whose commitment to equality we are still striving to fulfill. Tonio Burgos, Chairman Marie Salerno, President Michael Greenspon, Treasurer David Callard, Secretary


Published in New York Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
