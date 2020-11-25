1/
DAVID DINKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DINKINS--David. The Rudin family deeply mourns the passing of Mayor David N. Dinkins. David was a gracious, compassionate and caring friend to three generations of our family. We always admired how much he adored and protected Joyce, his "bride" and equal partner throughout his life. His humility, intelligence and dignity were unique and remarkable qualities that made him stand out. We will remember his passionate embrace of the "gorgeous mosaic" of our city and how his tireless spirit strove to heal its wounds. We send our heartfelt condolences and love to his children, David and Donna, and the entire Dinkins family. David will be greatly missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved