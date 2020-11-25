DINKINS--David. The Rudin family deeply mourns the passing of Mayor David N. Dinkins. David was a gracious, compassionate and caring friend to three generations of our family. We always admired how much he adored and protected Joyce, his "bride" and equal partner throughout his life. His humility, intelligence and dignity were unique and remarkable qualities that made him stand out. We will remember his passionate embrace of the "gorgeous mosaic" of our city and how his tireless spirit strove to heal its wounds. We send our heartfelt condolences and love to his children, David and Donna, and the entire Dinkins family. David will be greatly missed.





