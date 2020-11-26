DINKINS--Honorable Mayor David N. Association to Benefit Children (ABC) has lost a dear friend, ally and champion for children. Mayor David N. Dinkins was New York City's 106th Mayor, the children's mayor of the Gorgeous Mosaic that is New York City. David Dinkins was ABC's dedicated board member. He loved children and he fought tirelessly to make sure that all children, regardless of their race, ethnicity, neighborhood, religion, or socioeconomic status, would have a beloved, safe, protected, and joy-filled childhood, and every opportunity to pursue their dreams. Mayor Dinkins was an honest to goodness public servant and so he joined the ABC Board of Directors just months after he had finished his time as mayor. ABC was blessed by Mayor Dinkins' devotion, his skill and his compassion for children and his drive to make the world a better place for them. He was a giant, a luminary in the field, a teacher and a listener. We have relied on his wisdom to get through dark days and his light has graced some of our most joyous days. Mayor Dinkins brought hope and love and joy and justice to countless little ones. May he continue to watch over them along with his beautiful bride of 67 years, Joyce Burrows Dinkins. Our deepest condolences to his children, David, Jr. and Donna Hoggard; his daughter-in-law, Paula Bormes, son-in-law, Jay Hoggard; grandchildren Jamal Hoggard and Kalila Hoggard Anderson; grand- son-in-law, Francois Anderson; sister Joyce Dinkins Belton; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and to Lynda, Carol, Undeen and Andrew. On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Association to Benefit Children, Gretchen Buchenholz and Eri Noguchi.





