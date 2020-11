Or Copy this URL to Share

DINKINS--David N. New York Junior Tennis & Learning mourns the passing of Mayor David N. Dinkins. He did so much to bring tennis to young people throughout New York City, was instrumental in planning and creating the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning in the Bronx, and has served with honor on the NYJTL Board for 36 years. We will miss this NYC champion, mentor, and friend dearly-- NYJTL





