Or Copy this URL to Share

DINKINS--David Norman. David Norman Dinkins (1927 to 2020), 106th Mayor of the City of New York, Honorary Life Trustee of the Community Service Society. We give thanks for his life and contributions to our great city, and offer our condolences to all of his family. David R. Jones President and CEO Community Service Society





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store