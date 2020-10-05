1943 - 2020

David Brauer, a popular lecturer on art history and historian and collector of British Pop Art, died Sept. 15 in Houston, Texas. He was 76.

Born Edward David Brauer in Dundee, Scotland, to a professional chef and social services worker, Brauer developed a love of books, poetry, music and art during his upbringing in London. He attended Sir Christopher Wren School and St. Martin's School of Art in London, where he studied art and art history. Brauer married fellow art student Margaret Brauer, with whom he had two children--Emma Iseult Brauer and Edmond Edward Brauer--before later separating.

After graduation, Brauer worked at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London, the Museum of Modern Art in Oxford, and taught at North Oxfordshire College of Art and Technology.

An avid traveler and lifelong space enthusiast, Brauer came to the United States to witness a space launch in Florida and visit NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, where he ultimately settled in the 1970s. He was appointed head of the History of Art Department of the Glassell School of the Museum of Fine Arts, and during the next 40 years, taught and lectured at the University of Houston, Rice University and the Women's Institute of Houston, in addition to universities and museums elsewhere. His lectures drew large crowds.

Throughout his teaching career, Brauer also curated, and co-curated with art historian Jim Edwards, numerous exhibitions. Among them, the seminal 2001 "Pop Art: U.S./U.K. Connections: 1956-1966" for Houston's Menil Collection. In February, Brauer lectured at the Mobile Museum of Art, where work from his own collection was on exhibit. David Brauer is survived by his brother, Richard Brauer; two ex-wives, Margaret Brauer and Deborah Velders; two children, Emma Iseult Brauer and Edmond Edward Brauer; grandchildren Jake, Ronnie and Becky Brauer; and great grandchildren Max, Jack, Summer and Elise.

