DAVID EDELL

Obituary
EDELL--David, of Longboat Key, FL, an entrepreneur and builder of businesses, died on Sunday at the age of 87. The son of Morton and Joan Edell, he was born in Brooklyn, grew up in New Jersey, and graduated Syracuse University. He is survived by his wife Carol, son Drew, sister Dale Tessler, brother Dennis, and grandchildren Tatiana, Robert, and Alexandra. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 26 at 2:30pm at King Solomon Cemetery, Clifton, NJ. Memorial donations may be made in his name to PAWS or the .
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 25, 2019
