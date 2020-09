Or Copy this URL to Share

ENGLANDER--David A, 74, Attorney of Palisades, NY. Died September 1, 2020. Husband of Judy Rafel Englander. Father of Emily Englander and Freya Sakamoto. Father-in-law of Marc Field and Kazuo Sakamoto. Grandfather of Nathan, Ruby and Kai. Brother of Yola Coffeen. Friend to many. Memorial gathering at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Fortune Society, One to One Learning in Nyack, NY, or the Biden campaign.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store