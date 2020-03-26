FELNER--David Marks, passed away March 25, 2020, surrounded in love. Adored son of Linda Felner and Richard Felner, beloved brother of Andrew and Michele Felner and Julie Felner and Amy Harrison Shidler, revered uncle of Lindsey, Ryan, Cleo, and Samantha, dearest nephew of Behna and Lanny Gardner and Kathie Van Brunt, much-loved cousin, cherished member of Osterer House, friend to all of CPW and White Plains hospital, especially the doctors and nurses of 5F and 5I, Wound Care, and Palliative Medicine. David was beloved and admired by all who knew him. Full of charm, possessed of superhuman strength, with a life force seldom seen on earth. He will be dearly, dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in his memory to Osterer House, care of Cerebral Palsy of Westchester (CPW), attn: Leslie Simonides, 1186 King St., Rye Brook, NY 10573 or White Plains Hospital c/o the Foundation office, 101 East Post Road, White Plains, NY 10601. Burial March 26, 2020 private. Memorial Service and virtual shiva to be announced.



