FLEISCHER--David. The Trustees, Staff, and Clients of JCCA express their deep sympathy at the loss of David Fleischer, beloved husband of Trustee Judy Messina. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, David was a principal at Chickasaw Capital Management and a committed and generous supporter of organizations including his temple, Congregation Rodeph Sholom, and the American Friends of Magen David Adom. We extend our condolences to Judy, children Jay and Esther, and their entire family. Louis Jaffe, President Ronald E. Richter, Chief Executive Officer
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 21, 2020