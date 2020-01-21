FLEISCHER--David N. The board of American Friends of Magen David Adom and the organization's staff mourn the passing of David N. Fleischer, an AFMDA board member, executive committee member, longtime supporter, and dear friend of Magen David Adom, Israel's national EMS and blood-services organization. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Judy, his children, Jay and Esther, and his entire family. We hope they will be comforted by his memory and by the knowledge of his lasting legacy -- the thousands of lives in Israel saved by his ambulance sponsorships, his support of constructing MDA's new blood services center in Ramla, and his role in other MDA initiatives over the years.



