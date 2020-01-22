FLEISCHER - David. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of our dear friend David Fleischer, beloved husband of Judith Messina. David was a leader in the Jewish community. His commitment to humanitarian and philanthropic causes improved countless lives in New York, Israel, and around the world. He leaves behind a loving family to continue his legacy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Judy; his children Jay and Esther; and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 22, 2020