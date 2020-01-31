Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID FLEISCHER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FLEISCHER--David. David Nathan Fleischer. It is with great sorrow that the family of David Nathan Fleischer mourns his death from cancer on January 19, 2020. Born in Cambridge, MA, on July 10, 1948, David received a B.A. in economics from the University of Pennsylvania and upon graduation, served his country in the United States Navy , achieving the rank of Lieutenant Commander. After earning an MBA from the Wharton School, he began his career as a securities analyst at Morgan Guaranty, moving on to Sanford C. Bernstein and Prudential Securities before joining Goldman Sachs in 1993 where he became a managing director and head of energy and utilities research. David was an Institutional Investor ranked analyst in natural gas for 16 consecutive years and was recognized for his insight beyond the energy sector by serving on Goldman's Investment Policy and Stock Selection Committees for over 10 years. David joined Chickasaw Capital in 2006 as a Principal and Portfolio Manager, and was instrumental in helping the firm grow into a leading energy infrastructure asset management firm. Known for his masterful teaching, David educated colleagues and clients in the complexities of energy markets and trained many young recruits who themselves became successful analysts, investors and entrepreneurs. When it came to investing money in a company or a cause, his touchstone was its mission and the character and values of its leadership. A man of great heart, David was known for his compassion, generosity, and wise counsel as a board member of American Friends of Magen David Adom, the Richard Tucker Foundation, Congregation Rodeph Sholom and the Rodeph Sholom School. His largesse extended to many other organizations, including the Boy Scouts, the Metropolitan Opera, the United Jewish Appeal, the University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University, Hood College, the Jewish Child Care Association, the Tenement Museum, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and the Prostate Cancer Foundation. He also gave generously of himself, helping many colleagues and friends achieve goals in their lives and professions. Called a "Lion" by many for his steadfast principles and his moral compass, he fought his illness with stoicism, optimism and unwavering courage. He leaves beloved wife Judy, children Jay and Esther, sisters Lois Linsky (Jeffrey) and Helen Anderson (David) and two nieces and a nephew. Published in The New York Times on Jan. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

