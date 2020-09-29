1/
DAVID FORD
FORD--David. A philanthropist of many interests, David Ford is remembered as board chair of Audubon (2014-2017) and member who devoted 13 years on the national board (2006-2019). He believed in the potential to transform Audubon into an unmatched force in conservation that focused on birds and led with science. His board leadership guided Audubon through a re-imagining of strategic conservation and championing of climate change to protect birds. His legacy and commitment live on.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
