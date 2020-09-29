1/
DAVID FORD
FORD--David. A philanthropist of many interests, David Ford is remembered as board chair of Audubon (2014-2017) and member who devoted 13 years on the national board (2006-2019). He believed in the potential to transform Audubon into an unmatched force in conservation that focused on birds and led with science. His board leadership guided Audubon through a re-imagining of strategic conservation and championing of climate change to protect birds. His legacy and commitment live on.


Published in New York Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
September 28, 2020
A mighty oak has fallen. David lived by the scripture and credo: "For unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall be much required." We mourn the loss of a great conservationist, philanthropist, competitor and friend ... equally comfortable attending a black tie fundraiser and washing the mud off a bushel of oysters. We'll miss his passionate existence. Heartfelt condolences to Pamela, David Jr., Jamie and the extended Ford family.
Marty Cannon
Friend
September 27, 2020
My sincere condolences. Pamela, I have you in my prayers and thoughts. This world was a better place because of David. May he rest in eternal peace.
Ran Moore
Friend
September 27, 2020
David Barker Ford you were the most amazing person I have ever met.
Heaven is Lucky to have YOU.
You were an angel on planet earth always wanting to help people. You will be greatly missed.!
Gaia Oakhem
Friend
September 26, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
