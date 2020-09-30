DAVID FORD

FORD--David B. The Trustees and staff of the Animal Medical Center mourn the passing of esteemed Board member, David B. Ford. David was dedicated to AMC's mission, most recently providing his financial guidance and business expertise to his role as Board Treasurer. His benevolent manner and financial acumen, along with his passion for animal welfare and commitment to the human animal bond, marked his years of leadership at AMC and will be sorely missed. We offer our sincere condolences to his wife, Pamela and their family. Robert Liberman, Chairman Kathryn Coyne, President and CEO





