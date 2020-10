Or Copy this URL to Share

FORD--David. World Monuments Fund (WMF) mourns the death of David Ford, a visionary philanthropist whose dedication to historic preservation was profound. He was a WMF board member from 2011 to 2018, and a deeply generous supporter for over 13 years to a diverse number of projects. David was a true advocate for WMF's work in safeguarding irreplaceable cultural treasures for future generations, and his loss is deeply felt by all of us at WMF.





