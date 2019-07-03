FUCHS--David, died peacefully on July 2, 2019 two weeks short of his 95th birthday, getting ready to play bridge, one of his favorite activities. After spending 15 years running the manufacturing operations of Hampton Industries in Kinston, NC, he moved to New York City where in 1975 he became CEO and Chairman of the business through 2001. A leader in the apparel industry, he was known for his integrity and genuine interest in the well-being of his employees. David was a devoted husband for 62 years to his wife Sarah Jane who predeceased him. His endearing spirit lives on through his children and their spouses, Sondra (Roger), Cindy, Steven (Brian), grandchildren Scott (Kate), Jeremy (Jessica), Anna, William, and great- grandchildren Billie, Summer, Sylvie, Frankie, and Caleb. He also leaves behind his companion of 10 years, Joy Henshel. He was loved and adored by all who knew him. Funeral services will be private. Donations in his memory can be made to the David Fuchs Memorial Fund at White Plains Hospital.



