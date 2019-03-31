Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID GADSBY. View Sign

GADSBY--David C. The Rockefeller University community mourns the loss of our friend and colleague David C. Gadsby, a cell physiologist best known for his studies on the mechanisms by which ions move across cell membranes. Dr. Gadsby joined Rockefeller in 1975 as a research associate and was named a member of the faculty in 1978; at the time of his death he was the Patrick A. Gerschel Family Professor Emeritus. Dr. Gadsby worked on the sodium pump, a cell membrane protein that uses metabolic energy to pump sodium ions out of, and potassium ions into, cells. The pump is found in every cell in the animal kingdom and it underlies diverse functions including the conductance of electrical signals by neurons, muscle contraction, hormone release, and maintenance of blood volume. He also studied the chloride ion channel CFTR, whose malfunction underlies the disease cystic fibrosis. Dr. Gadsby taught a popular graduate course in biophysics and trained dozens of young scientists in his laboratory over several decades. A superb scientist and a generous mentor, Dr. Gadsby's impact on the scientific community will be felt for decades to come. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Patricia Gadsby, and siblings, John Gadsby and Deryn Hall. Richard P. Lifton, President; William E. Ford, Chairman; Russell L. Carson, Chairman Emeritus; Marc-Tessier Lavigne, Paul Nurse, and Torsten N. Wiesel, Presidents Emeriti



