DAVID GRAY

GRAY--David Alan, of Delray Beach, FL formerly of Rockville Centre and Long Beach, NY. November 30, 1938 - July 3, 2020. Beloved husband to Joan (nee Koondel), devoted father of Bruce, Eileen and Gary Busel, Julie and Kenny Gray, loving grandfather of Matthew and Andrew Busel and Alexandra, Brett and Tyler Gray, brother of Edward Gray. David was the Co-President of Bushwick Commission Co., Inc. for over 60 years, on the board of Temple B'nai Shalom and Cold Spring Country Club. He graduated Long Beach High School and Lafayette College. He was involved with many philanthropic causes such as Cerebral Palsy, Play for Pink and Long Island Food Banks. David was a Captain in the US Army and attended Fort Benning, GA. He was a leader in the produce industry, a role model to many, a club championship golfer and a lover of sports. He adored his family, friends and was married to the love of his life, Joan for over 60 years. His smile, big blue eyes and charming manner will be greatly missed. Kindly send donations in Mr. Gray's memory to Dr. Eileen O'Reilly's pancreatic cancer research at MSKCC, online at https://giving.mskcc.org/
or via check, made payable to MSKCC, to MKCC Development Office PO Box 27106 New York, NY 10087.