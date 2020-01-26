GREENBERG-- David Lawrence, died in Honolulu on January 19, 2020 at age 77. Born in Los Angeles, David studied architecture at Arizona State University before starting Environmental Communications in 1969, a collective based in Venice Beach that documented the visual culture of Los Angeles. The slides, films and videos have been featured in museum exhibitions around the world and were acquired by the Getty Research Institute in Los Angeles in 2019. David spent his later years in Maui as a treehouse designer. He often worked in China, helping to make rural development more sustainable. Books he authored include "Treehouses in Paradise: Fantasy Designs for the 21st Century" (Harry Abrams, 2006). David is survived by his son Jonah, 44, of Beijing.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020