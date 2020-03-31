HAAS--David Robert, passed away on March 28, 2020 at age 78. Loving and devoted husband of 55 years to Susan Brodie Haas, father to Pamela and Jonathan, father-in-law to Lisa Grumhaus Haas and Clarence Schwab, grandfather to Ethan, Kyle, Sophie, Zachary and Ellie. Born in 1941 to Irving and Gilda Haas raised in New York, David graduated from the University of Vermont in 1963. He started his career as an accountant at Arthur Young and later joined Warner Communications (later named TimeWarner), where he rose to become a senior executive. Full of charm and a great sense of humor, David was beloved by those who knew him. He loved to celebrate life -- skiing, playing golf, traveling the world and being with family and friends. He gave generously to others as a director on various boards at the University of Vermont, The East Harlem School, The New Jewish Home, and National CineMedia. His love for his family and for life will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in his memory to one of these organizations. Funeral will be private. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.



