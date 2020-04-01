HAAS--David. The New Jewish Home mourns the passing of David Haas, generous benefactor, former Chair of the Bronx and Manhattan Divisions and longtime Treasurer. David demonstrated great affection for the older adults we serve and worked tirelessly to improve their lives. He served with passion, steadfastness and, always, a sense of humor. He will be remembered with love and admiration. We extend heartfelt condolences to his wife Susan and his family. Michael Luskin, Board Chair Jeffrey I. Farber, President and CEO
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 1, 2020