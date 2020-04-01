HAAS--David. On behalf of the extended Ruth and Sid Lapidus family, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to the family of our dear friend, David Haas. He was a wonderful husband to Susan and father to Pam and Jon and grandfather. We will always cherish the memories of our special times together starting on the soccer fields of Rye Country Day School, and the remarkable relationship then created between David's son Jon and our son Roy, which endures to this day. In later years, we recall with fondness the wonderful times skiing together in Vail, Colorado. David, you were the best. We already miss you so much.



