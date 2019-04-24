HAMBURG--David A., MD., The Trustees, Faculty, and Staff of the Mount Sinai Health System mourn the passing of Dr. David A. Hamburg, an exceptional scholar and public servant, and a loyal member of the Mount Sinai Boards of Trustees since 1984. Dr. Hamburg graciously lent his wisdom and guidance to the Trustee Committees on which he served, and provided generous support across our institution. A true visionary in the field of psychiatry, Dr. Hamburg transformed the landscape of mental health, particularly in the area of stress research. He was revered for his human rights activism and work with underserved communities, and was instrumental in developing policies aimed at eradicating global violence. His dedication and compassion served as a model for all, and Mount Sinai was truly fortunate to benefit from his leadership. Dr. Hamburg will be remembered for his countless contributions to science and medicine, as well as his unwavering commitment to preventing disease, promoting peace, and improving global health. We extend our deepest condolences to his children, Margaret and Eric, and to the entire Hamburg family. Richard A. Friedman and James S. Tisch, Co-Chairmen, and Peter W. May, Chairman Emeritus, Boards of Trustees; Kenneth L. Davis, MD, President and CEO; Dennis S. Charney, MD, Anne and Joel Ehrenkranz Dean, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and President for Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System



