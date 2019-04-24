HAMBURG--David. It is with deep sadness and affection that the Trustees and community of the American Museum of Natural History mourn the death of our longtime Trustee, David Hamburg. He played a vital leadership role in a number of critical strategic initiatives at the Museum, and we were enormously privileged to benefit from his wise counsel, incisive intelligence, passionate involvement, and commitment to science and education for decades. David was a great New Yorker, American, and citizen of the world, but also a dear friend and colleague whom we will sorely miss. Our condolences go to his daughter Margaret, herself a valued Museum Trustee, his son Eric, the entire Hamburg family, and the many whose lives he touched. Lewis W. Bernard, Chairman Ellen V. Futter, President



