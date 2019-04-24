Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HAMBURG--David A. The Rockefeller University mourns the death of our cherished friend and esteemed Trustee Emeritus David Hamburg. A great humanitarian and research psychiatrist who devoted his life to understanding human nature, David held leadership positions at many prestigious institutions, notably the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the Carnegie Corporation of New York. David joined the university's Board of Trustees in 1979 and was elected Trustee Emeritus in 1999. He was a respected voice on campus and a key advisor to several Rockefeller presidents, including Nobel laureates Joshua Lederberg and Torsten Wiesel. In the course of his distinguished career, David was a trailblazer in building a scientific base for the field of psychiatry and linking the biological and behavioral sciences, playing a critical role in awakening the scientific community to the neurobiological basis of human behavior. Through his pioneering studies of the physiological and behavioral aspects of stress, anxiety, aggression, and violence, he improved our understanding of violence prevention and conflict resolution. He also contributed major insights in other fields, including child development, child welfare, and education. Because of his ability to bridge the worlds of science, health, and public policy, David was a major force in preparing our society to meet some of its most urgent needs. By focusing on such vital concerns as arms control, he advanced the cause of peace. David was predeceased by his beloved wife, Beatrix Hamburg, a renowned psychiatrist who shared his commitment to human rights. David was a man of vast intelligence and impeccable judgment, and we are grateful for his many contributions to the life of the university. We send our heartfelt sympathy to his daughter Margaret, a former Trustee of The Rockefeller University; his son, Eric; and their families. William Ford, Chair Richard Lifton, President Torsten Wiesel, President Emeritus Marnie Imhoff, Senior Vice President for Development



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Indiana University Harvard Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close