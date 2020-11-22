1/
DAVID HODES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HODES--Dr. David S., of Dobbs Ferry, NY died at home on November 9. Son of Dr. Horace and Anne Hodes, he was graduated from Princeton and studied philosophy and physiology at Magdalen College, Oxford, on a Marshall Scholarship before attending Harvard Medical School. From Boston Children's Hospital and National Institutes of Health, he went to Columbia and then Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases for 15 years. He published 50-plus scientific papers and book chapters and was proudest of his clinical work preventing HIV transmission from pregnant women to their babies. He loved golf, classical music, and crossword puzzles. Dr. Hodes is survived by wife, Dr. Cynthia Miller, daughters Dr. Laura Dove and Elizabeth Hodes and grandchild Sophie Dove.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved