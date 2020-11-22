HODES--Dr. David S., of Dobbs Ferry, NY died at home on November 9. Son of Dr. Horace and Anne Hodes, he was graduated from Princeton and studied philosophy and physiology at Magdalen College, Oxford, on a Marshall Scholarship before attending Harvard Medical School. From Boston Children's Hospital and National Institutes of Health, he went to Columbia and then Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was Chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases for 15 years. He published 50-plus scientific papers and book chapters and was proudest of his clinical work preventing HIV transmission from pregnant women to their babies. He loved golf, classical music, and crossword puzzles. Dr. Hodes is survived by wife, Dr. Cynthia Miller, daughters Dr. Laura Dove and Elizabeth Hodes and grandchild Sophie Dove.





