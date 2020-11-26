HODES--Dr. David S., of Dobbs Ferry, NY, died peacefully at home on November 9 after a long illness. Son of Dr. Horace and Anne Hodes, he graduated from Princeton and studied philosophy and physiology at Oxford on a Marshall scholarship before attending Harvard Medical School. After training at Boston Children's Hospital and the National Institutes of Health, he went on to Columbia Presbyterian, then Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he served at chief of pediatric infectious diseases. He published over 50 scientific papers and book chapters and was most proud of his work on the prevention of HIV transmission from pregnant women to their babies. He loved golf, classi-cal music, and crossword puzzles. Dr. Hodes is survived by his wife Dr. Cynthia Miller; his sister Ruth Rabin of Irvington, NY; his daughters, Dr. Laura Dove of Long-meadow, MA, and Elizabeth Hodes of New York City; and his granddaughter Sophie Dove. He was well-loved and will be dearly missed.





