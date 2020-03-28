JUSTUS--David, Age 51, died on March 26th, from glioblastoma. David is survived by his adoring family aka "The Justus League" - his wife, Rachel, and beloved children, Emma and Oliver. David is also survived by his devoted mother, Linda, his sister Alison Peselman, and his in-laws, the Laikinds. His father, Henry Justus, is deceased. David graduated from Fieldston, Cornell University and Albany Law. He was a Vice President at Lotame. David believed that life should not be measured by time, but by joyful moments. He was able to have many. Donations and memorial info is on: www.gatheringus.com
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 28, 2020