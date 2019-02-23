KIMMEL--David, devoted son of the late Harry and Freda Kimmel, died on February 15, 2019, at the age of 79. He is survived by his dear sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Arthur Fishman, loving nieces and nephew, and great-nieces and nephew. Known as a personable, kind and generous person. Funeral service Riverside-Nassau North Chapel, 55 North Station Plaza, Great Neck, noon on Sunday, February 24.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 23, 2019