Service Information Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 (212)-288-3500 Wake 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 Wake 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 Wake 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel 1076 Madison Ave New York , NY 10028 Obituary

KINNE--David W., M.D. David W. Kinne, M.D., passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 83 after a battle with cancer. Dr. Kinne graduated from Columbia University with an A.B. Degree in 1957. After graduation Dr. Kinne served in the US Navy as an Ensign from June 1957 to December, 1958 and as Lt. j.g. from December, 1958 to August, 1960. Dr. Kinne then attended the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center, graduating in 1964 Summa Cum Laude. Dr. Kinne completed his internship and residency in Surgery at Presbyterian Hospital serving as Chief Resident from 1969-1970. He then became a Staff Surgeon at the Minneapolis V.A. Hospital and also served as a Transplantation Fellow, University of Minnesota. In 1971 Dr. Kinne joined the staff of Memorial Sloan- Kettering Cancer Center as an Assistant then Associate Attending Surgeon. Dr. Kinne became Chief of the Breast Service from 1979 to 1993. He served as Director of Surgical Education from 1978-79 and again in 1985. From 1992 to 1998 Dr. Kinne was a Professor of Surgery at Cornell University Medical College. In 1993 Dr. Kinne joined the staff of Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center serving as Chief of the Breast Service from 1997 to 2001. Dr. Kinne was a Professor of Surgery at Columbia University and in 1998 became the David V. Habif Professor of Surgery. Dr. Kinne was an Emeritus Professor of Surgery at Columbia University. Dr. Kinne was a member of many professional organizations including the Association for Academic Surgery, American College of Surgery, Society of Surgical Oncology, International College of Surgeons and the Societe Internationale de Chirurgie. Dr. Kinne was awarded a Surgical Teaching Award by MSKCC in 1987 and a Master Teacher Award in Surgery in May, 1989 by the Alumni Association, College of Medicine, State University of New York, Downstate Medical Center. Other professional activities included Editor of book, Breast Diseases; Board of Editors, Journal of Surgical Oncology; and Board of Editors, American Journal of Clinical Oncology. David is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kathleen; three children: Lisa of Fort Lee, New Jersey, Jonathan and his wife, Kathleen, of Media, Pennsylvania and James of Dover, New Hampshire. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Tucker, Skylar, Luke, Flynn and Maya. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Stanley and Ann, and by his siblings, Jean, Pete and Jim. In retirement David enjoyed his time as a Docent at the Metropolitan Museum of Art giving tours in Musical Instruments, AAOA, Ancient Near East and Great Sculpture, and also became a tour guide at Carnegie Hall. "Pipa" loved spending time with his grandchildren. A wake will be held at Frank E. Campbell, 1076 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10028 on Wednesday, March 18 from 7 to 9pm and Thursday, March 19 from 2 to 4pm and 7 to 9pm. A private funeral service will take place on Friday, March 20, 2020.



