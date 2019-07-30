KLINGER--David. Passed away at 91. Beloved husband of Gloria. Loving father of Alan (Susan) and Robyn (Jeff) Klinger Winik. Devoted grandfather of Zachary, Sara, Jesse, Joshua and Emily. Cherished companion of Harriet Rosenberg. Respected podiatrist, adored by patients, friends and family alike. Services Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 11am, Temple Israel of Great Neck, 108 Old Mill Road, Great Neck, NY. For information contact Riverside Nassau North Chapels, (516) 487-9600.
Published in The New York Times on July 30, 2019