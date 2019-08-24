Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DAVID KOCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





KOCH--David H. New York has lost one of its great philanthropists, but David H. Koch's legacy to the arts and medical research will forever endure, giving great comfort to all who were touched by his generosity. David was a devoted husband to Julia and an extraordinary father to David, Jr., Mary-Julia and John, a loyal brother, a terrific friend with a tremendous laugh, a respected client and a genuinely nice guy who made a difference in the lives of so many. We are enormously grateful to have worked closely with David H. Koch on his many philanthropic endeavors over the last decade. David counted his blessings each day and believed in the view that giving back to others was both an obligation and a responsibility. Today, countless New Yorkers are enjoying a better life because of David Koch's legacy of positive philanthropy, whether it was supporting the cultural arts here in New York City, his strong advocacy for women's rights and marriage equality for all, or his decades-long quest of finding a cure for cancer. In David's memory, Nicholas & Lence Communications is proud to support the The Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT: https://giving.mit.edu/give/ to?fundId=3149600, and urge you to support this or any cancer fund, or simply enjoy and appreciate the beautiful fountains at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's David H. Koch Plaza, the newly opened David H. Koch Hall of Fossils - Deep Time - at the Smithsonian, the soon-to- open David H. Koch Center for Cancer Care at Memorial Sloan Kettering, the recently-opened David H. Koch Center at NewYork-Presby-terian, New York Hospital for Special Surgery, The 9/11 Memorial & Museum, The Jaffe Food Allergy Institute, American Ballet Theatre, or even the extra leg room while enjoying the Nutcracker at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. At 6'5", David knew a thing about leg room! Thank you, David Koch and rest in peace. Nicholas & Lence Communications Published in The New York Times on Aug. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close