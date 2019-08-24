KOCH--David. The Board of Trustees and the entire Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) community mourn the loss of David Koch, who made outstanding contributions to the HSS mission. Serving on the Board of Trustees for the last 15 years, as well as a member of Executive Committee and co- chairman of the Research Committee, he fostered the growth of the Hospital with exceptional dedication. His visionary leadership helped to strengthen the connection between HSS and the community. The David H. Koch Pavilion at HSS is a tribute to his unwavering commitment to the advancement of the Hospital and his dedication to ensuring that the demand for exceptional musculoskeletal care is met. A longtime champion of science, Mr. Koch created The David H. Koch Chair in Arthritis and Tissue Degeneration at HSS to provide critical support for the discovery of a pathway that can be controlled to stop the symptoms and progression of rheumatoid arthritis. In 2009, Mr. Koch was honored for his exemplary service at the Hospital's Annual Tribute Dinner. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Julia, their three children and the entire Koch family. Thomas H. Lister, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Robert K. Steel, Co-Chair, Board of Trustees; Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO; Bryan T. Kelly, Surgeon-in-Chief and Medical Director; Mary K. Crow, M.D., Physician-in-Chief; Lionel B. Ivashkiv, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer and David H. Koch Chair in Arthritis and Tissue Degeneration



